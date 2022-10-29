BB16: Salman Khan Evicts Abdu Rozik in Fake Elimination?

Bigg Boss 16 host Salman Khan lashed out at Sumbul Khan and Ankit Gupta for not preforming and staying in comfort zone. It all started with Bigg Boss asking the housemates to name two contestants who they think need a guardian in the house. Most of the contestants nominated Sumbul, Ankit and Abdu Rozik. However, Sumbul and Ankit got most votes.

For the unversed, Salman Khan entered the Bigg Boss 16 house after absence last week due to dengue. He appreciated Abdu for being the most real and honest person in the BB16 house.

BB16 viewers slammed show makers for being biased over a few contestants, indirectly hinting at Abdu. Ankit fans say that even Ankit was not faking his character, but BB16 makers targeted him intentionally.

Earlier, Salman Khan announced Abdu Rozik's elimination. But Bigg Boss 16 unofficial Instagram pages declare that Salman Khan just faked Abdu’s elimination. We will get to know the reason in tonight’s episode. Bigg Boss 16 contestants who have been nominated for third week elimination are Gautam Singh Vig, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Abdu Rozik, Gori Nagori, Tina Datta, Soundarya Sharma, and Shiv Thakare. Gautam Singh Vig, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Abdu Rozik, Tina Datta, and Shiv Thakare. Speculation is rife that Salman Khan might declare no elimination this week by giving contestants another chance to perform.