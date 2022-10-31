BB16: Sajid Khan Shows Middle Finger to Gautam Vig

A day after Gautam Vig accepted host Salman Khan's offer to become the new captain of the 'Bigg Boss 16' house by giving up the entire ration, the contestants were seen revolting and staging a hunger strike against Gautam's decision. The episode began with the housemates waking up all grumpy, whispering about no food in the house. Gautam was seen pleading to Bigg Boss with Soundarya Sharma by his side to at least send food for those members who have their medical reasons. Sajid Khan, who was still upset with Gautam's decision, asked him to stay away from him if he "values his face". On the other hand, Tina Datta was seen discussing with Shalin Bhanot and other housemates about how she feels unsafe around Sajid ever since he broke a bottle in anger a night before.

In a new twist, Bigg Boss then announced that he will be sending limited ration for the day to Gautam and it will be the captain's call as to how to use it. As Gautam and Soundarya sort out the ration and meals in the kitchen, he offered an entire tray of eggs to Shalin alone to fulfill his protein requirements.

This did not go down well with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and it gave rise to a major fight between her, Shalin and Gautam, with the actress stating that it was wrong of Shalin to accept the eggs when other housemates will get limited food.

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Soundarya too get into an ugly spat with the former claiming that the latter messed up her friendship with Gautam.

Meanwhile, Shiv Thakare announced that he, along with Sajid Khan, Gori Nagori and MC Stan, will go on a hunger strike till the time Bigg Boss did not fire Gautam as a captain. Abdu Rozik too supported them and stated that he too shall not eat if his friends stay hungry. Shiv also took a jibe at the other housemates and said how the ones who were hating Gautam a night ago were acting all normal now, giving a free pass to the wrong decision.

In the midst of this all, Shalin was seen demanding more chicken for himself to fulfill his protein requirements which irked Bigg Boss. He then called the actor to the confession room, gave him his portion of chicken and asked him to "end his acting audition" and be real. Later, while Gautam went to allot certain house duties to Sajid, MC Stan and others, he got into a massive argument after Sajid was seen abusing him and even showing him the middle finger. Not just that, but the filmmaker also challenged him to hit him and said that he did not mind being evicted too.

By the end of the day, Bigg Boss called Sajid, Nimrit, MC Stan, Shiv, Gori and Abdu to the confession room and asked them to eat food from the special packages arranged for them. He also mentioned how it was a secret mission to teach Gautam a lesson and asks the group to not let the other contestants know that they consumed food inside the confession room.

The day ended with Bigg Boss announcing how the housemates who went on a hunger strike won the ration back for the house and not Gautam who is the captain. Abdu was seen singing a Tajik song in the room as the lights went off.

With the entire house turning their backs against Gautam, it will be interesting to watch if he will be able to pass the test and win their trust back.

courtesy: FPJ