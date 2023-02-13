BB16 Runner up Priyanka Chahar Earnings From Bigg Boss

Bigg Boss 16 most loved contestant Priyanka Chahar has won many hearts of the viewers with behavior and performance in the tasks. Priyanka was highly predicted to win the BB16 trophy, and as per reports, she got the highest votes in the grand finale poll. But, when Priyanka’s elimination was announced, everyone was shocked and upset, with Colors TV and BB16 makers, because her elimination was unexpected. Anyway, Bigg Boss 16 viewers are trolling and slamming Colors TV for an unfair game. They question Colors TV why they kept voting poll when they are already fixed the winner and runner up.

Talking about Priyanka’s remuneration from Bigg Boss 16. Earlier there was rumour that Priyanka is one of the highest paid contestants in the BB16 house. The sources say that Colors TV signed a deal with Priyanka Chahar for Rs 5 lakh per week. However, there is no official confirmation from the Udariyaan actress.