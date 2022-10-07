BB16: Priyanka Chahar Winning Hearts Trending, Here's Why

Currently, Bigg Boss 16 house is calm and there are no dramas happening yet in the house. Bigg Boss 16 is completing its first week, and viewers are eventually getting to know the game strategies and intentions of the contestants.

Since the start of the show, #BiggBoss16 has been trending on Twitter. The contestants who are trending most on Twitter are Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Ankit Gupta, and Abdu Rozik. Netizens like the way these three contestants are playing the game. They also appreciate the fact the methods employed by these participants to keep the audience entertained.

Bigg Boss 16 fans are trending " PRIYANKA WINNING HEARTS, #BBQueenPriyanka, #Priyankit, #PriyankaChaharChoudhary" on Twitter for the last few days. There are around 1 million tweets on "PRIYANKA WINNING HEARTS" tag. Netizens say that Priyanka Chahar is the queen of Bigg Boss 16.

On the other hand, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Tina Datta, and Gautam Vig are ganging up and targeting Priyanka Chahar every moment in the house. They are provoking Abdu through some negative talk about Priyanka, but he is avoiding them.

In the recent promo we can see, Nimirt Kaur telling Gautam to not give extra food to Priyanka Chahar and Ankit as they eat in one plate. In the other promo, Nimrit is back biting with Shalin, Tina Datta, and Gautam about Priyanka. After this, netizens are hating Nimrit and Gautam, while Priyanka is getting popular outside the show. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is topping the Bigg Boss 16 voting polls.

