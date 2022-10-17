BB16 New Captain: Fireworks in House

BB16: As promised, Bigg Boss 16 makers are entertaining the audience with interesting concepts. As you all know the makers have set new rules for the contsatants. The weekend episode with Salman Khan revealed the real faces of the contestants.

In the upcoming episode, we can see Shiv Thakare in the captaincy task race. There will be stiff competition between Shiv Thakare and Priyanka Chahar. As per sources, Shiv Thakare is the new captain of the Bigg Boss 16 house after Gautam Vig Singh.

In the promo, Bigg Boss assigns contestants captaincy task and asked to arrange bricks. Manya Singh, Archana Gautam, and Ankit Gupta support Priyanka Chahar and the rest of the housemates support Shiv Thakare.

The promo shows many contestants trying to break Priyanka's bricks. On the other hand, Ankit and Tina Datta get into a heated argument after she accuses him of pushing her. Shalin intervenes and requests Ankit not to touch Tina. In reply, Ankit denies touching her. Meanwhile, Gori gets injured in the garden area while trying to stop Ankit from breaking Shiv's bricks.

In the second promo, Nimrit Kaur and Shiv get into an altercation after Nimrit Kaur objects to Shiv's tone. Nimrit and Shiv's fight starts with a normal conversation and turns bad, while Nimrit goes to the restroom and cries out loud and suffers from anxiety. Later, Shiv tells Nimrit to stop overacting" which makes her more aggressive towards Shiv. Anyway, it seems like BB16 viewers are going to witness mast fight between the contestants. For more updates on Bigg Boss 16, follow Sakshi Post.

Also Read: Khatron Ke Khiladi Faisal Shaikh Proves His Worth Again