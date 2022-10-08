BB16: Meet The Most Targeted Contestants in House

Bigg Boss 16 has completed its first week and entered into its second week. In the weekend episode, Salman Khan entered the Bigg Boss house and assigned tasks to the contestants which will help them know more about each other.

From yesterday's episode, it's evident that Udaariyan famed Ankit and Priyanka Chahar are being targeted by all the other contestants in the house. In the recent BB16 promo dropped by Colors TV, Salman Khan asks contestants to choose the hit and flop contestant among them. Starting from Nimrit to Sajid, most of the contestants nominated Ankit and Priyanka for flop contestant tag. If you have been following the show since day one, you will see that a group of contestants dislike both Priyanka and Ankit. They are fighting with them over silly reasons and are trying to provoke them.

But the best part is that Ankit and Priyanka Chahar are not losing their cool and are being patient. Especially Gautam and Nimrit are always seen talking about Ankit and Priyanka Chahar behind their back. Ankit and Priyanka's fans say that contestants know that these two are strong contestants with huge support outside the show through their serial Udariyaan. It appears Ankit and Priyanka Chahar are mentally prepared for this before entering the show.

Anyway, the more contestants target them, the more popularity and fame they are getting from Bigg Boss 16 viewers. What is your opinion on this?

