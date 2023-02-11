BB16 Grand Finale Shooting Begins

There are a few hours left for Bigg Boss 16's grand finale, and are you excited to know who will bag the trophy? Well, the contestants performed well and grabbed the audience attention to watch the show. Bigg Boss season 16 was totally different from previous seasons, and Bigg Boss involvement in the tasks entertained the viewers. Tina Datta and Shalin’s relationship fights and Mandali vs. Non Mandali's argument made the show more interesting. The contestants who are left in the Bigg Boss 16 house for the grand finale race are Priyanka Chahar, Shiv Thakare, Archana Gautam, MC Stan, and Shalin.

The grand finale will be aired on February 11th at 7 p.m. The voting line will be closed at 12 p.m. on Sunday. That is a few hours before the BB16 grand finale premieres on television. The reports say that shooting for the finale has begun and contestants are giving their performances in the Bigg Boss 16 house. The stage performances may be wrapped up today.