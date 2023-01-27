BB16 Grand Finale Date, Time

Bigg Boss 16 contestants are keeping the audience glued to their televisions with their drama and fights. Bigg Boss 16 was planned totally differently than previous seasons, with unique tasks and rules. For the first time in Bigg Boss Hindi history, the show is lasting for more than 17 weeks. BB16 viewers are enjoying the show and contestants are giving controversial content. The contestants who left the Bigg Boss 16 house after Tina Datta's elimination are Nimrit, Shalin, Priyanka Chahar, Shiv Thakare, Sumbul Khan, MC Stan, and Archana Gautam.

Bigg Boss 16 Grand Finale Date

The reports say that the Bigg Boss Grand Finale will be aired in the mid-week of February.

Bigg Boss 16 Finale Timings

Bigg Boss 16 finale will be premiered for two days with extraordinary performances from special guests. The BB16 finale timing might be from 6 p.m.

Where to watch Bigg Boss 16 Finale

Bigg Boss 16 finale will premiere on Color TV and also Voot OTT platform.