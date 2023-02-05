BB16 Final Prediction: Top 3 Contestants

Bigg Boss 16 viewers are excited for grand finale episode. The reports say that Bigg Boss 16 makers are planning to air the grand finale on February 11th or 12th. As there are only six contestants left in the Bigg Boss 16 house, viewers are expecting a finale next weekend. Priyanka Chahar, Nimrit Kaur, Shalin, MC Stan, Archana Gautam, and Shiv Thakare are the contestants left in the BB16 house for the finale race. With the highest voting percentage, Priyanka Chahar, Shiv Thakare, and MC Stan were in the top three positions.Priyanka is leading in the voting poll. Priyanka is getting massive support from the audience and her fans are trending the "ARISING WINNER PRIYANKA" tag on Twitter. There have been 4 million tweets about "ARISING WINNER PRIYANKA" so far.

Check out the contestants ranking:

Priyanka Chahar: 1

Shiv Thakare: 2

MC Stan: 3

Archana Gautam: 4

Shalin: 5

Nimrit Kaur: 6