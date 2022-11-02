BB16 Fifth Week Elimination Will Be Tough

Bigg Boss Hindi is the most controversial reality show among all the Bigg Boss shows. After Hindi Bigg Boss completed 15 successful seasons, the makers (Colors) have planned season 16 in a unique way.

In season 16, Bigg Boss will also be playing the game, along with the contestants. The BB would also closely monitor each and every move of the contestants.

Bigg Boss 16 is all about love, friendship, and jealousy. The contestants who entered the house except Ankit and Priyanka Chahar are finding their true love in the house. Yes, we are talking about Tina Datta-Shalin and Soundharya Sharma-Gautam. The miracle is that Gautam and Shalin got close in just a week. Most of the contestants in the house and viewers believe that Tina Datta - Shalin, and Soundharya Sharma - Gautam's relationship is fake and that they are pretending to survive in the show.

In today's episode, Bigg Boss assigns a courtroom drama task to the contestants, during which, Nimrit and Tina point out saying Soundarya and Gautam's relationship is fake. After everyone state that Soundharya Sharma had a fake bond with Gautam, she passes a statement about Shalin and Tina's relationship. The bottom line is that tonight's episode will be a lot more interesting than the other days.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 16 viewers say that this week's elimination process will be tough because the contestants who got nominated are top contestants who give content to the show. Sumbul Khan, Archana Gautam, and Soundarya are the female contestants who are on the nomination list.

According to Bigg Boss 16 voting polls, most of the viewers feel that there is a high chance of Soundarya to get evicted from the show. On the other hand, Tina Datta, Shalin, Soundharya Sharma, Gautam, and Nimrit were together as a group in the BB16 house in the first few weeks, but they split after the fourth-week nominations, which led to their silly fights.

According to BB16 viewers, Tina Datta-Shalin and Soundharya Sharma-Gautam's relations are for the sake of show and they are trying to fool the audience. What is your opinion on this? Comment below. Follow Sakshi Post for more updates.