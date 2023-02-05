BB16: Fan War Between Priyanka Chahar and Shiv Thakare

Bigg Boss 16 contestants are having debates and discussions on social media platforms about the winner and runner-up of the show. The contestants gave neck to neck to competition in the last week’s ticket to the finale and prize money tasks. Bigg Boss 16 viewers were super active on all social media platforms and judged the game. Sumbul Khan is the recent contestant to get an exit pass from the Bigg Boss 16 house. The contestants who are left in the BB16 house for the finale battle are Priyanka Chahar, Nimrit Kaur, MC Stan, Archana Gautam, Shalin, and Shiv Thakare. The top 3 predicted contestants are Priyanka Chahar, MC Stan, and Shiv Thakare.

After the weekend episode, Priyanka's fans were upset with Karan Johar’s statements about Priyanka. Priyanka fans are trending "ARISING WINNER PRIYANKA" since yesterday, and the tag has gotten 4 million tweets so far. Meanwhile, Shiv Thakare fans are trending "SHIV THAKARE THE CONQUEROR" and praising Shiv’s performance. Shiv and Priyanka's fans have always had a fan war since the show started. They were supporting their favorite contestant by pointing out the mistakes of the opposite contestant. Anyway, fan wars are common on the Bigg Boss show. But these fan wars affect the voting poll a lot.