BB16 Family Episode on New Year's Day

Bigg Boss 16 contestants are getting into ugly fights, and equations are changing after every week's nominations. Priyanka and Archana Gautam, who were good friends in the first few weeks, have now turned into foes. They have been arguing over ration and kitchen duties. It is known that Archana Gautam is always seen provoking and poking other contestants, ultimately drawing them into fights. On the other hand, Shalin's emotional outbursts are on and urging Bigg Boss 16 makers to open the door so that he can walk out of the show. Shalin also mentioned that Bigg Boss is not a good show.

After Ankit Gupta’s elimination, Bigg Boss 16 makers brought Abdu back to the show via wild card entry. It seems Abdu got a clarity on the mandli he was hanging onto before elimination. After his re-entry, Abdu is maintaining distance from Sajid Khan and Nimrit Kaur. Meanwhile, BB16 makers have extended the show for four weeks.

According to sources, the makers of BB16 are planning a family reunion for the new year. If reports are correct, a family reunion will be aired on the weekend episode, which is on January 1st, 2023. Let us wait and watch what Bigg Boss 16 makers are planning. Follow Sakshi Post for more updates.