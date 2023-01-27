BB16 Eliminated Contestant Tina Datta Earnings

Bigg Boss 16 new promo, "Weekend Ka Vaar," has been released. Farah Khan takes over the duties of Salman Khan as host this weekend. Farah Khan roasted Tina Datta for her behaviour towards Shalin. Priyanka Chahar and Tina Datta argue with Farah Khan, and she says ", "If you don’t want to listen to me, I’ll walk out." Well, Tina Datta is the recent contestant to get evicted from the Bigg Boss 16 house. The sources say that Tina Datta got fewer votes than Shalin. In last weekend's elimination also Bigg Boss 16 makers saved Tina Datta for content for the show. Anyway, as Tina Datta was least interested in being saved in the show, the makers did not try to save her this weekend.

Do you want to know how much Tina Datta’s remuneration is from the Bigg Boss 16 show? Then check this out. It said that Tina Datta is one of the highest-paid contestants in the Bigg Boss 16 house. They say that Tina is reportedly paid around Rs 5–6 lakh per week. However, there is no official confirmation from the actress about her elimination.