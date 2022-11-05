BB16 Contestants Who Have Been Eliminated Till Now

Bigg Boss 16 premiered on Colors TV on 1 October 2022. Hindi Bigg Boss makers planned season 16 in a unique way as the show completed 15 seasons. The House of this season had a "Circus" theme. The House was located in Goregaon for the fourth time. This season had 4 bedrooms: Fire Room, a Black and White Room, Cards Room & Vintage Room, and a lavish private jacuzzi for the captain for the first time in the history of Bigg Boss. The contestants who entered the Bigg Boss 16 house are Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia , Abdu Rozik, Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, MC Stan, Archana Gautam, Gautam Singh Vig, Shalin Bhanot, Soundarya Sharma, Shiv Thakare, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Manya Singh, Gori Nagori, Tina Datta, Sreejita De, and Sajid Khan.

Bigg Boss 16 Eliminated Contestants List: