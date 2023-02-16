BB16 Contestants Weekly Earnings: Who Earned The Highest?

Bigg Boss 16 has entertained the audience with its unique game strategies and tasks. Bigg Boss 16 git the highest TRP rating than previous seasons. The contestants also kept the audience glued to their televisions with their high drama and fights in the tasks. Do you want know the contestants weekly earnings?

Sumbul Rs 12Lakh per week

Tina Datta Rs 8-9Lakh

Nimrit Kaur 8 lakh per week

MC Stan Rs 7 lakh

So, at the end of season, not MCStan, but Sumbul earned the highest remuneration from Bigg Boss. Yes. Sumbul walked away with a cool Rs 2.1 crore! Imagine if she won the show?

Bigg Boss 16 winner's MC Stan's total remuneration was Rs 1.64 Crore for 19 weeks, including the prize money. Tina earned around 1.3-1.5 crore rupees.