BB16 Contestants Ranking Before Grand Finale

Bigg Boss 16 grand finale is just around the corner, and viewers are eager to know which contestant will lift the trophy. The contestants who are ready for the finale battle are Priyanka Chahar, Shalin, Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, and Archana Gautam. The ex-contestants will enter the Bigg Boss 16 house to cheer on the top 5 contestants. Well, we can see Mandali having fun and posing for pictures in the Bigg Boss 16 house. MC Stan's position jumped to second, and Shiv dropped to third place. According to the unofficial Bigg Boss 16 finale voting results, Priyanka Chahar, and MC Stan are in the top 2 positions. The Ormax Media in their recent ranking showed Priyanka Chahar, MC Stan, and Shiv Thakare in the top three positions.

Check out the contestants' finale ranking:

Priyanka Chahar: 1

MC Stan: 2

Shiv Thakare: 3

Archana Gautam: 4

Shalin: 5