BB16: Colors Planning Dalljiet Kaur Wild Card Entry to Up TRPs?

Bigg Boss 16 is getting noisier by the day. Salman Khan's show, BB16 contestants are having trust issues and breaking up.

Yes, we are talking about Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta's breakup. These two have been grabbing headlines for their equation in the show.

Shalin confessed his feelings to Tina Datta last week, and Tina was also seen reciprocating positively to his proposal. Tina Datta questioned Shalin about his ex-wife Dalljiet Kaur. Shalin said he and Dalljiet were best friends even after their divorce.

After Shalin's statement, Dalljiet slammed him on Twitter for involving her. " No I am not your best friend shalin. Meeting once in a month or two months for the sake of my child does not qualify as friendship. I wish you luck with your love life but leave me out of your fictions and stories please.And u r calling it funny?really?Tina no hard feelings for u," Dalljiet tweetd.

The latest we hear is rumors on social media platforms about Dalljiet Kaur's entry into Bigg Boss 16 house. Yes. Colors may want to see their TRPs soar and hence may rope her into the show. Sounds exciting, but there is no official announcement from Dalljiet Kaur.

According to a few YouTube channels, the producers of Bigg Boss 16 are in talks with Dalljiet for a guest appearance this week. The reason for their approach is to tell Tina Datta about her and Shalin's relationship. However, looking at her response to Shalin's claim, Dalljiet Kaur may not not be interested to be dragged into this controversy. Let us see what the Bigg Boss 16 producers have in store for us.

