BB16: Archana Gautam's Connection With Priyanka Gandhi

The popular reality show 'Bigg Boss 16' has already been making headlines, courtesy, the diverse contestants and their clashes inside the house. One of the participants who has been making the maximum noise is Archana Gautam, who was recently ousted from the show after she physically assaulted fellow housemate Shiv Thakare.

While Archana was later brought back into the house by host Salman Khan, he reprimanded Shiv for provoking her by mentioning her "didi".

Who is this 'didi'?

The 'didi' Shiv and Archana have been fighting over is none other than Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. During the episode, Salman was seen hinting at the same when he mentioned that the 'didi' has the same name as another contestant inside the house, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary.

Not just that, but Salman, as well as Shiv and other contestants mentioned Priyanka Gandhi's name a couple of times during the episode. However, it was muted by the makers in a bid to not invite controversies.

Salman then warned Shiv that naming political parties and political figures inside the 'Bigg Boss' house is strictly prohibited.

Archana Gautam's connection with Priyanka Gandhi

While the audience were left sratching their heads over why did Archana get irked when Priyanka's name was mentioned, we did some digging and found out that the contestant is quite close to the Congress leader.

Archana joined the Congress in 2021 and she was picked as a candidate from Uttar Pradesh's Hastinapur seat. While she was slammed and shamed by the Opposition party members for being the winner of 2018 Miss Bikini India pageant, it was Gandhi who stood firmly by her side and did not let her get demotivated.

Archana had said, "When I spoke to Priyanka didi, she told me, 'Archana, you're stepping into this world but don't come half-heartedly. There will be trolling because of your pictures and videos but you don't have to get scared, you have to stay strong'. So I'm already emboldened by Priyanka didi's words and there's nothing that can stop me."

Who is Archana Gautam?

The daughter of a homemaker mother and a farmer father, Archana participated in the 2018 Miss Bikini India pageant, in which she emerged as the winner.

She went on to represent India at Miss Cosmos World 2018 as well.

Not just that, but prior to joining politics, Archana also enjoyed a brief stint in Bollywood by starring in films like 'Great Grand Masti' and 'Haseena Parker'.

Archana Gautam in 'Bigg Boss 16'

Archana has been grabbing eyeballs ever since she stepped inside the 'Bigg Boss 16' house. She has been constantly making headlines for her incessant fights inside the house with almost everyone.

Recently, after being provoked by Shiv Thakare, she went on to grab him by his neck, which led to Bigg Boss throwing her out of the house for breaking the most important rule.

However, after a final warning, she was brought back inside the 'Bigg Boss 16' house on Saturday.

