BB16 All Nominated Contestants Safe, No Elimination This Week

Bigg Boss 16 makers changed Weekend Ke Vaar from Saturday and Sunday to Friday and Saturday. Bigg Bos Season 16 weekend episode was filled with fun and suspense. Good Bye team Rashmika Mandana and Neena Gupta visited the Bigg Boss 16 house for movie promotions. Rashmika entertained the contestants and audience by playing funny games with Bigg Boss 16 host Salman Khan and the contestants.

Salman Khan entered Bigg Boss 16 house and gave his assessment of the contestants' performances over rhe week. He also schooled contestants who he thought were crossing their limits and also those not following the house rules. Salman Khan surprised Tajikistan singer and contestant Abdu Rozik by gifting him a set of 2 kg dumbbells. BB16 invited 10 contestants for a special dinner party. Sreejita De and former Miss India runner-up Manya Singh got into a heated argument.

Salman assigned the hit and flop task to the contestants and asked them to pick housemates under the categories. Most of the contestants targeted Ankith and Priyanka Chahar. Ankith and Priynaka Chahar have a massive fan following outside the house, thanks to Udaariyaan. also, they have displayed immense patience throughout the show. BB16 viewers are loving his game strategy. Talking about elimination, the contestants who got nominated for the first week of elimination are MC Stan, Sajid Khan, Gautam Vig, Gori Nagori and Shiv Thakare, and Archana Gautam.

However, Salman Khan declared no elimination week. So, all the nominated contestant are safe. We can say that second week's nomination process will be more dramatic than ever with no eviction this week. Let us wait and watch to see how Bigg Boss 16 contestants will keep the viewers entertained with their antics in the house through the week.

Stay tuned to Sakshi Post for all the updates.