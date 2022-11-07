BB16: Abdu's Popularity Making This Contestant Insecure? 

Bigg Boss 16 contestants are grabbing audience attention with their high drama and fights over silly reasons. In the recent promo, Archana Gautam provokes Abdu and Abdu gets hype for the first time in the house. It is known that Abdu is the new captain of Bigg Boss 16, and Archana Gautam has a lot of complaints about Abdu's captaincy. She says that Abdu is being biased and tells him to play the game as a contestant, not as a guest. This fight happened after Archana Gautam's weekend episode with Salman Khan. In the weekend episode, Salman Khan showed Archana, Abdu's popularity, and compared her game with Abdu's.

Netizens say that Archana is jealous of Abdu's following, and this might be the main reason for Archana to target Abdu. On the other hand, a section of Bigg Boss 16 viewers supports Archana and says Abdu is a contestant like others, so there is no need to pamper him.