BB15 Top 5 Finalists, Check Names of Contestants

There's a lot happening in Bigg Boss Hindi 15 house is filled with high drama. Contestants are trying hard to get into the finals. The equations between the contestants are also changing as the show is heading towards the grand finale.

As you all know, Bigg Boss 15 has extended its tenure by two more weeks. Currently, the ticket to finale task is underway. In tonight's episode of Bigg Boss Hindi 15, viewers will witness an ugly fight between Shamita Shetty and Tejasswi. Bigg Boss asks Shamitha which contestant she wants to degrade. Shamita tells she wants to degrade Tejasswi which leads to a heated argument between them. However, in Bigg Boss house these fights are quite common.

Coming to the positions of the contestants, Tejasswi is still topping the charts, followed by Karan Kundrra in the second position. Shamita beats Prathik and occupies the third position. Though Umar is out of Bigg Boss, he is in the fourth position, whereas Pratik is in the fifth position. So we can say that Umar became popular after his eviction.

Meanwhile, there are rumors about Umar Raiz's re-entry after a fake Voot post did the rounds on social media platforms that Bigg Boss House is missing Umar's presence.

If we remove Umar from the top five, Rashami Desai could enter the top five list. The remaining contestants left in the house are Rakhi Sawant, Karan Kundrra, Rashami Desai, Shamita Shetty, Tejasswi Prakash, Abhijit Bichukale, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal, and Devoleena Bhattacharjee.

