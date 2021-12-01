BB15: Not Rakhi Sawant, This Contestant is Most Entertaining

Bigg Boss 15 is one of the most entertaining shows on the small screen. In the 15th season of Bigg Boss, celebs such as Karan Kundrra, Jay Bhanushali, Miesha Iyer, Ishaan Sehgal, Vishal Kotian, Simba Nagpal, Tejasswi Prakash, Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal, and more have participated in the show. Salman Khan is the host of the show.

After the elimination of Vidhu Pandya and Donal Bisht from the Bigg Boss 15 house, Rajiv Adatia stepped into the house as a wildcard contestant.

Rakhi Sawant entered the house on November 25 and she is one of the most entertaining contestants in the show. Before entering the house, she said that she will be grateful to Salman Khan and said that he got her mother treated for cancer and has been a great support. From season 1, she has entered the house many times.

Now, some of the netizens are tweeting that Rajiv Adatia is one of the most entertaining contestants in the house. It is also said that he has got more votes. However, there is no official information regarding this.

We all know that Rakhi Sawant, her husband Ritesh, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rashami Desai entered the house as the VIPs.