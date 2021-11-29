BB15: Not Karan Kundrra or Tejasswi Prakash, This Wild Card Entry May Get VIP Zone Pass

Recently we had some wild card entries on Bigg Boss 15. These contestants spiced up the show a little more. It had become rather boring in between. Simba Nagpal, Jay Bhanushali, Neha Bhasin and Vishal Kotian were eliminated but that didn’t do much for the show. After this, the VIP concept was gone as the contestants didn’t do much with being VIP members.

Because the VIP part of the Bigg Boss house was still free, the makers decided to give the power to the new wildcard entrants, Rashami Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rakhi Sawant, and her husband Ritesh. All other housemates are now non-VIP members, including Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal, Shamita Shetty, Umar Riaz, and Rajiv Adatia.

Also Read: BB15 Vishal Kotian Feels His Elimination Was Unfair

The VIP members are immune to elimination because they will be in charge of running the house at their convenience without having to undertake any of the household tasks.

While the new wildcard entries have sparked some enthusiasm among fans, the news that Rakhi's husband Ritesh has been named one of the VIP members has divided opinion. Many have said that this is not what should have happened as he is not even a celebrity plus the other wild card entries have been in Bigg Boss in previous seasons.