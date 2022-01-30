BB15: This Contestant Gets Highest Votes, Say Polls

Bigg Boss Hindi season 15 is the most popular and controversial reality shows on the Hindi small screen. The contestants in the house have kept the audience entertained over the last few months. Every contestant has given his best in every challenge thrown their way. A few more hours left for Bigg Boss Hindi 15 Grand Finale. Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Shamita Shetty, and Pratik are vying for the crown. There are rumors that Pratik Sehjapal has bagged the trophy and Tejasswi Prakash is the runner-up of the show, followed by Karan Kundrra as second runner-up.

But we also hear that Tejasswi Prakash is in the lead position with the highest number of votes. It is known that Tejasswi was always in the first position and Karan Kundrra was in the second position. However, speculation is rife Pratik has won Bigg Boss Hindi 15 which has shocked the audience who expected that Tejasswi would clinch the title.

Tejasswi Prakash's popularity rose after her entry into the the Bigg Boss house. She won the hearts of millions of fans with her innocence, game strategy, and romance with Karan Kundrra. According to the audience, Tejasswi is the strongest contestant in the Bigg Boss house and was always managing on her own. Tejasswi's fans were always active on social media platforms and rooted for her from day one of the show. She was always in the lead position. We can say that Tejasswi fans have worked hard to ensure she gets the Biggg Boss Hindi Season 15 trophy. Her fans hope that she will step out of the show as the title winner.