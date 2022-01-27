BB15: This Contestant Enjoys Huge Popularity On Social Media

Hey, Bigg Boss Hindi 15 viewers. Are you curious to know who will be the winner of Bigg Boss Hindi 15 trophy? Even we are eager to know the winner and runner-up of the show. There is a lot of speculation around the same. Most of the viewers are of the view that either Tejasswi Prakash or Karan Kundrra will be the winner of the show this season.

However, if Tejasswi Prakash becomes the winner, there might be a tie for the first runner-up. It is known that Pratik Sehajpal receives as much support from the audience as Karan and Tejaswi. We can say that Tejasswi, Pratik, and Karan have a marginal difference in terms of vote count and they fluctuate every hour. But one thing is for sure—Colors and Bigg Boss makers will make Tejasswi the winner of season 15 as she is one of the channel's own artistes.

When it comes to the runner-up, most of the audience believes that Pratik, not Karan Kundrra, will be the show's first runner-up. Pratik has been receiving huge love and the craze for him is unfathomable. Pratik is one of the top five contestants from Bigg Boss Hindi OTT. Pratik has proved himself in all ways that he deserves to be the winner or runner-up of the show.

It is known that on several occasions, Salman Khan schooled Pratik unnecessarily. However, he earned viewers' love. Every week, the audience trend Pratik's name on Twitter for his performance and also support him unconditionally. Pratik is in the top third position. The contestants who are left for the Bigg Boss Hindi grand finale war are Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Rashami Desai, Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat, and Pratik Sehajpal.