BB14: Meet Top Contenders For Captaincy Task This Week

Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 14 is picking up momentum slowly. The show has managed to entertain the viewers with its drama-packed episodes. The show has become the talk of the town. Show buffs are highly discussing on social media who will get evicted this weekend.

It's very hard to predict who's going to bid adieu to the show, as all four nominated contestants are strong contestants in the house. Rubina, Jasmin, Aly and Abinav are nominated for this week eviction. It's time for the Bigg Boss house to crown its new captain.

Rakhi Sawant and Sonali Phogat are the two captaincy contenders for this week. Now it will be interesting to see who among the two queens become the captain of the Bigg Boss house for this week.

Meanwhile, during the task, Bigg Boss will through Arshi Khan from the captaincy race as she broke the property of the house during her fight with Rubina Dilaik.