BB14: Devoleena Bhattacharjee Takes A Dig At Rubina Dilaik, Brands Her Cunning

Ex Bigg Boss 14 contestant, Devoleena Bhattacharjee had a lot to say about the fellow contestants. She spoke about the Top 5 in BB14 and gave her opinion on them. While Devoleena was all praises for Aly Goni and Rakhi Sawant, she didn’t have much good things to say about Rubina Dilaik and Nikki Tamboli.

When asked to say something about Aly Goni and his game, Devoleena said that he is a very nice person. Aly plays his game right and is very open about all the things. He bit**es sometimes but Aly never pretends or anything. He is who he is. Devoleena also had similar things to say about Rakhi Sawant. “She is an amazing human being,” said Devoleena about Rakhi. She is a person with a clean heart and doesn’t play with words.

Also Read: #AbkiBaarRubinaDilaik Trends Fans As Rubina Dilaik Reaches Grand Finale

While Devoleena was praised for Aly and Rakhi, she had some things to say about Nikki and Rubina. Devoleena branded Rubina as a cunning person. She said that all the back biting and Bit**ing is done by Rubina. She has an opinion on everything and keeps talking about it but then when the time comes, she acts all innocent. Devoleena and Rubina fought while she was in the house and it is known that they do not like each other.

Devoleena had similar things to say about Nikki Tamboli. She called Nikki an ill-mannered person. She was able to reach the top 5, courtesy of Rubina Dilaik. She has no respect and behaves badly on purpose. She is under the notion that the worse your behavior gets, the higher you have chances to win.

She didn’t say much about Rahul Vaidya and said that Rahul is not that smart of a person but knows few tricks and strategies.

The Grand Finale will be aired on 21st February on Colors. Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Vaidya, Aly Goni, Nikki Tamboli and Rakhi Sawant are the top 5.