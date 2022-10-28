BB Tamil 6 Twist to Azeem, Vikramam

Bigg Boss Tamil 6 is giving exciting content to the viewers by assigning interesting tasks to contestants. There's a lot of high-voltage drama in the Bigg Boss house.

In yesterday's episode, Dhanalakshmi, Sherin, and Azeem's fights got highlighted after Sherin pretended to have suffered an injury on her head after having a fal with Dhana in the toy task.

Bigg Boss Tamil 6 viewers also posted many videos to prove that Sherin did not get injured in the task. However, Sherin has become the new meme material for Bigg Boss Tamil 6 audience. Meanwhile, Dhana requested to show that particular video and prove that she pushed Sherin. If proved, she also promised to apologise to any contestant in the house. Later, Azeem joined Sherin's injury fight club, and the issue became bigger as expected.

It is known that Azeem is giving making a lot of noise in the house and grabbing the headlines for one reason or the other. Azeem is throwing temper trantrums and behaving harshly with female contestants. Vikraman also behaved rudely in the game and hurt other contestants. As a result, Bigg Boss announced that Azeem and Vikraman are out of the toy task and their toys are out of the toy house.

Now, all the work they put in has gone down the drain. BBT6 viewers predict that Kamal Haasan might eliminate Azeem from the house this weekend considering his behaviour in the glass house. What is your opinion on this?