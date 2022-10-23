BB Tamil 6: Meet The First Contestant to Get Eliminated

Bigg Boss Tamil 6 second weekend episode with Kamal Haasan was filled with twists and fun. GP Muthu who was in the headline since day one of the show as walked out of the Bigg Boss Tamil season 6 show. GP Muthu was called to the confession room and Bigg Boss tried to pacify him but he was fixed on his decision to leave the show. GP Muthu announced that he would fast if Bigg Boss did not send him out of the Bigg Boss Tamil 6 glasshouse. So in the weekend episode, GP Muthu walked out of the house where his army on social media was upset with his decision. They say that GP Muthu will regret his decision after coming out of the show.

Talking about the Bigg Bos Tamil 6 second week elimination, the contestants who got nominated are Aseem, Ram Ramasamy, Dhanalakshmi, Rachitha, Shanthi, Queency, Vikraman, Maheshwari, Ayesha, Niwashini, Shivin Ganesh and Sherina. According to the unofficial voting polls on Bigg Boss Tamil season 6 pages, Sherina, Shivin, VJ Maheshwari, and Shanthi are in the danger zone with the least number of votes. Yes, your guess is correct, Shanthi is the first contestant to get eliminated from the show. The source close to us confirms that Shanthi is out of the Bigg Boss Tamil 6 glasshouse. Follow Sakshi Post for more updates.