BB Tamil 6 Eliminated Contestants List

Bigg Boss Tamil 6 launched on 9 October 2022 on Star Vijay along with a 24/7 Live stream on Disney+ Hotstar. Kamal Haasan is hosting the show again and setting BB Tamil stage on fire with his extraordinary hosting skills. For season 6, Bigg Boss Tamil makers picked particular a commoner as housemates. The sixth season features two contestants from the general public, selected via auditions open for anybody. Dhanalakshmi and Shivin Ganesan were the only general public contestants selected to participate as contestants after completing three stages of tasks successfully and being selected by the Bigg Boss team. The contestants who entered the Bigg Boss Tamil 6 house are Amudhavanan, Ayesha, Azeem, Dhanalakshmi, Dinesh, Janany, Kathirravan, Maheshwari, Manikandan, Nandhini, Nivaashyni, Queency, Rachitha, Ram, Robert, Shivin, Vikraman, Charles, Asal, Shanthi, and GP Muthu.

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 6 Eliminated Contestants List: