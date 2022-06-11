BB Nonstop Contestants Who Will Enter Bigg Boss Telugu 6

Bigg Boss Telugu is the most-watched Telugu reality show which earned Nagarjuna a special fan base for his hosting skills. It is known that the Bigg Boss Telugu makers launched a new OTT version of the show named Bigg Boss Non Stop.

Bigg Boss Non-Stop season 1 wrapped up on May 21. There was no television coverage, instead, the show streamed live on Disney + HotStar for 24*7. Bindu Madhavi won Bigg Boss Non Stop season 1 trophy and Akhil was the runner up. According to Bigg Boss Non Stop rules, the top five contestants from the OTT format will enter Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6.

Now, there are many speculations on social media platforms stating that there is a high chance of Anchor Shiva, Mitraaw, and Anil Rathod to enter season 6.

Bindu Madhavi and Akhil are busy with their next projects. Earlier, Bigg Boss host Nagarjuna announced that common people can take part in the Bigg Boss show and said the audience has to log on to the star maa website for details as to how to register to be a part of the show. It seems the Bigg Boss Telugu makers are ready to make the show more interesting than in the past season. On the other hand, the celebrities who are rumored to enter Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6 are Varshini, Navya Swamy, Deepthi Pilli, Anchor Dhanshu, and Chaitra Rai, and Aadhi.