Basi Reddy is New Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce President

Telugu film producer Basi Reddy has been elected as the president of Telugu film chamber on Sunday. Basi Reddy defeated Kolli Ramakrishna by 22 votes. As per the reports, 42 members have exercised their franchise.

The Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce, formerly known as Andhra Pradesh Film Chamber of Commerce, was established in the year 1979 with the view to facilitate services to all sections of the industry, including studios, outdoor units, film producers, distributors and exhibitors, that spread throughout the state. It was then recognised as the sole representative body of the film industry.

The Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce is a member of the Film Federation of India (FFI) and its members represent the FFI executive committee, which is the apex body of the Indian film industry, recognised by the government of India.