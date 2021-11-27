Banna Re Trend Sweeping Instagram

It doesn’t take much time for a new trend to catch attention on social media. If Netizens like something, they will trend it and that trend takes over the world. Mostly these video making and edit reels become a trend on Instagram and Tiktok.

A new trend has become popular on Instagram, and celebs are also jumping on board. A number of Bollywood celebs, including Madhuri Dixit, Gauahar Khan, and Karishma Tanna, have already tried the "iPhone Lock Screen" trend. These celebrities used the lock screen filter to share their videos on Instagram Reels.

All you have to do is stand motionless for a few seconds in front of your phone camera while a catchy tune plays in the background. Then, at the drop of the beat, make a gesture. The viewers will think they were looking at an image still but they were not. This is the trend that has been taking over Instagram now.

Many celebrities have tried the lock screen challenge since it went popular. The trend's tune is "Banna Re" and it has now made the song really popular.

Check out the celebrities who have tried this challenge and aced it.