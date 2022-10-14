Bangtan Boys Songs on ARMY Wishlist For BTS Yet to Come Concert in Busan

BTS Busan Concert: It's been a long time since BTS ARMY has seen the BTS members live together. Fans all across the world are looking forward to one of the group's most spectacular performances, which will take place on October 15, 2022, at the 'Yet to Come in BUSAN concert.

The concert is going to be conducted under the BTS banner and more than 100,000 attendees will participate in the concert. The main aim of conducting the concert is to support the South Korean city's bid to host the 2030 World Expo, The concert will be live-streamed through ZEPETO, Naver Now, and Weverse.

BTS Army members and even other musical fans were eagerly waiting for the magical concert.

Here are BTS songs that every BTS fans want to enjoy in the concert.

1. Euphoria

2. Paradise

3. We are bullet proof

4. DNA

5. Dynamite

6. Butter

7. Run BTS

8. Yet To Come

9. Jump

10. We don't need Permission to dance

