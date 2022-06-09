Bangtan Boys to Launch My BTS Story on This Date

BTS is back again! The group already revealed the first teaser of “yet to come back“, their new track. Their comeback can be on June 10, but they may also celebrate their anniversary, so the group launched an international campaign with YouTube Shorts in an effort to start on the 13th.

BTS will launch their “MyBTStory” undertaking on YouTube, from June 10 till July nine; you could be a part of this international occasion that consists of sharing your quality memories throughout the nine years of the k-Pop organization’s profession. To accomplish that, all you need to do is find the challenge’s hashtag and the use of their new song but to return, or any other of their hits.

The video of you must be uploaded to YouTube Shorts to enrol in the shorts and to have fun on their ninth anniversary and the connection they have got with their ARMY. The challenge will end on July 9, #MyBTStory will release a unique song made to the ARMY through its reliable channel and in case you are one of the lucky ones, your clip could be decided on as a part of this compilation of enthusiasts.

Pictures and videos of the BTS logo that has been placed in some cities were shared on social networks, it isn't recognised if it is going to be international, however if so you ought to find yours to document yourself and proportion your #MyBTStory. That is the second time that the organization participates in one of a kind YouTube undertaking, demonstrating its strength and international reputation.

