Bangtan Boys Have Lost Direction, Saus BTS RM on Indefinite Hiatus

There is no doubt that the K-pop band, BTS, has the most fame and fans among all the music groups today. While BTS FESTA 2022 lived up to expectations, it was a bittersweet experience for ARMY, as the K-Pop band declared an indefinite sabbatical following the event, emphasising that while they are not disbanding, they need to focus on themselves and their respective careers.

In a statement to fans, BTS leader RM explained their sabbatical, saying, "For me, it seemed like BTS was within my grasp until ON and Dynamite. But after Butter and Permission To Dance, I had no idea what type of band we were."

"When I wrote songs, it was crucial for me to convey a message, but that was no longer the case. I'm not sure what type of message we should tell right now. I continued feeling stuck within me and attempted to brush it off and take time off, but things kept coming up for BTS and the world wouldn't allow me. We've lost our way, and I'd want to take some time to reflect," he added

Also Read: BTS PROOF Highest Sales For Any Album in US

I'm concerned I'm not living up to the expectations of my fans. I'm also scared that I started speaking for the group because I was more fluent in English, and it made me feel even more awful," he conculded.