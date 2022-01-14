Bangarraju US Premieres Collections: Nagarjuna Movie Off to a Great Start

Akkineni Nagarjuna's Bangarraju hit the big screens from today. The film has opened to positive reviews from the audience who watched the early shows of the movie.

The film features Krithi Shetty, Naga Chaitanya, and Ramya Krishnan in the lead roles. Bangarraju premieres were held in some foreign countries last night.

Do you know how much the film earned from the premiere shows? Well, If reports are to be believed, Nagarjuna's Bangarraju has managed to earn $19,625 from USA alone. The official figures of Bangarraju premieres collections are yet to be known.

Bangarraju is directed by Kalyan Krishna and produced under the banner, Annapurna Studios. The film is a sequel to Soggade Chinni Nayana.