Bangarraju Theatrical Trailer Out

Akkineni Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya, Kalyan Krishna, Zee Studios, Annapurna Studios Pvt Ltd Bangarraju’s Theatrical Trailer Released

Sankranthi celebrations begin with the makers of King Akkineni Nagarjuna and Yuva Samrat Naga Chaitanya’s Bangarraju treating us with pre-festival bonanza as theatrical trailer of this out and out family entertainer directed by Kalyan Krishna Kurasala is out now.

As Nagarjuna assured during musical night event, the trailer exceeds all the expectations with healthy entertainment, heart-touching emotions, glamor feast and colourful sequences.

Justifying the tagline Soggadu Malli Vachadu, Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya make entry in back-to-back episodes where both are seen flirting with different girls. While Bangarraju is busy romancing angels of paradise, China Bangarraju leaves no place to flirt with angels in his village. Satyabhama (Ramya Krishna) joins Bangarraju, after she passes away. While the playboy acts of China Bangarraju annoys her, Bangarraju is happy to see the romantic side of his grandson.

Krithi Shetty is introduced as village president who feels that she is the smartest. Both Chay and Krithi looked cute as pair on screen. Things change drastically in latter part as supernatural elements are shown. Nagababu appeared as Yama Dharmaraju. The visuals effects in last portions are top-notch, particularly the flood sequences.

Nagarjuna is at his usual best as Nagarjuna, wherein Naga Chaitanya pulled off the role as China Bangarraju credibly. Krithi Shetty is cool as village president, while Ramya Krishna did her part effectively. Kalyan Krishna must be appreciated for balancing all the characters, making sure it has all the elements and exceeding the expectations one would have on a sequel.

Visuals looks vibrant, thanks to J Yuvraj’s wonderful cinematography. Anup Rubens elevates the mood with his lively background score. VFX and editing, everything about the film including production design is superb.

Soggade Chinni Nayana was released for Sankranthi became a box office winner for the festival. Now, Bangarraju is sure to rewrite the history, as the trailer looks highly entertaining.

Check Out Bangarraju Trailer Below:

Zee Studios is co-producing the project with Annapurna Studios Pvt Ltd. Nagarjuna is the producer. Satyanand has penned screenplay for the movie.

Cast: Akkineni Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya, Ramya Krishna, Krithi Shetty, Faria Abdullah (special number), Naga Babu, Chalapathi Rao, Rao Ramesh, Brahmaji, Vennela Kishore and Jhansi

Technical Crew:

Story & Direction: Kalyan Krishna Kurasala

Producer: Akkineni Nagarjuna

Banners: Zee Studios, Annapurna Studios Pvt Ltd

Screenplay: Satyanand

Music: Anoop Rubens

DOP: Yuvaraj

Art Director: Brahma Kadali

PRO: Vamsi-Shekar