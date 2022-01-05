King Akkineni Nagarjuna and Yuva Samrat Naga Chaitanya’s out and out family entertainer Bangarraju directed by Kalyan Krishna Kurasala is all set to offer full meal feast for all section of audience for Sankranthi. Yes, the much-awaited movie will be arriving in theatres for the festival on January 14th.

Soggade Chinni Nayana that was released for Sankranthi became a box office winner for the festival. Now, Bangarraju is sure to rewrite the history, as family films are always a prime choice for movie buffs during the festival season and moreover the film is carrying exceptional buzz with overwhelming response for teaser and songs.

While Nagarjuna’s remarkable performance stood as one of the major attraction of Soggade Chinni Nayana, we have additional crowd-pulling factor this time with Naga Chaitanya playing China Bangarraju.

While Ramya Krisha has played Nagarjuna’s wife, Krithi Shetty will be seen as Naga Chaitanya’s love interest. While Jathi Ratnalu fame Faria Abdullah will be seen shaking her leg in a special dance number, Naga Babu essayed an important.

Kalyan Kurasala has come up with an intriguing idea for the sequel. Yuvraj is the cinematographer, while Anoop Rubens scored music.

Zee Studios is co-producing the project with Annapurna Studios Pvt Ltd. Nagarjuna is the producer. Satyanand has penned screenplay for the movie.