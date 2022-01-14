Bangarraju Leaked on Torrents

The most awaited movie featuring the Akkineni father and son combination--Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya’s Bagarajju has hit the big screens. After “Manam" on which ANR also played a key role, Bangarraju is their second film together which the Akkineni fans had been looking forward to watch and enjoy. The film promises to be a father-son emotional drama.

Bangarraju is a supernatural drama directed by Kalyan Krishna Kurasla, who has co-wrirren the film with Satyanand. Produced by Annapurna Studio and Zee Studios, Bangarraju is a sequel to the 2016 film, Soggade Chinni Ninayina. It stars Akkineni Nagarjuna and Ramya Krishna who reprise their roles from the original alongside Naga Chaitanya and Kriti Shetty.

The film has opened to positive responses from the audience. The audience who managed to watch the early shows say that the first half of the movie is average and the second half is interesting. The audience are praising Naga Chaitanya’s acting and Akkineni fans are elated to see both and father and son in the Panchakattu attire.

Now, we all know that whenever movie releases there are miscreants who go all out to videograph movie and leak it online. The same has happened with Bangarraju. We hear that the movie has been leaked on torrent sites like movierulz, Tamilrockers among others. For those who came in late, piracy is unlawful and a crime. You could be jailed and penalised for doing so. So, do not record any part of the movie on your mobile or circulate it. Do watch and enjoy Bangarraju only on the big screens and do not encourage piracy.

If you come across any pirated copies of the movie, report to the cybercell.