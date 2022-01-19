Bangarraju Day 5 Collections: Nagarjuna Movie is Sankranthi Box Office Winner

Despite COVID 19, Akkineni Naga Chaitanya's Bangarraju is doing well on the big screen. The movie has joined Rs 50 cr club in 3 days.

Bangarraju is getting a positive response from the audience, and they are praising Naga Chaitanya's performance in the movie. The audience say that Naga Chaitanya has overshadowed his father Nagarjuna with his performance in the movie. Though Nagarjuna has less screen time, It seems the audience enjoyed the father and son combination.

Coming to the day 5 collection of Bangarraju, the talk on social media platforms suggests that the movie reportedly collected an estimated 3- 4 cr on its fifth day. The total from five days box office collections of Bangarraju stands at Rs 65 cr.

So we can say that the moviemakers are entering the profit zone as the budget of Bangarraju is said to be around Rs 25 cr. Bangarraju is a sequel to Soggade Chinni Nayana. Bangarraju is a supernatural comedy directed by Kalyan Krishna Kurasala who co-wrote the film with Satyanand.

The film stars Akkineni Nagarjuna and Ramya Krishna, Naga Chaitanya and Krithi Shetty.

