Bangarraju Day 4 Collections: Akkineni Magic Continues at Box Office

A colorful family entertainer, Akkineni Chaitanya's Bangarraju is creating records at the box office. Bangarraju is the only big film that was released in theatres this Sankranti.

Despite COVID 19, Bangarraju is pulling crowds to theatres. The movie has joined the Rs 50 cr club in three days. According to social media reports, the day 4 Collections of Bangarraju is around Rs 4.5- 5 cr from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

So the total gross of the film is estimated to be around Rs 55- 60 cr. We can say that the craze for Bangarraju might last for at least one more week. Naga Chaitanya has bagged another blockbuster in his career after Love Story.

It's worth mentioning here that even Love Story joined the Rs 50 cr club within three days of its release.

The Bangarajju team announced that a success meet would be held on January 18th at Margani Estates Ground, VL Puram in Rajahmundry at 6pm. King Akkineni Nagarjuna, Yuva Samrat Naga Chaitanya, and others will attend the success party. Bangarraju is a supernatural drama directed by Kalyan Krishna Kurasala who co-wrote the film with Satyanand. Produced by Annapurna Studios and Zee Studios, Bangarraju is touted to be sequel to the 2016 film, Soggade Chinni Nayana. The movie stars Akkineni Nagarjuna and Ramya Krishna who reprise their roles from the original alongside Naga Chaitanya and Krithi Shetty.

