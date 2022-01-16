Bangarraju Day 2 Collections: Nag Movie Rules Sankranthi Box Office

Meta: Bangarraju Second Day Box Office Collections

Akkineni Nagarjuna and son Naga Chaitanya's Bangarraju opened to a festive start on Sankranti day at the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana box office on Friday (January 14).

Coinciding with the Sankranti festival and Bangarrju being the only big-ticket film releasing on the festival day proved to be fruitful for the producers despite the COVID cases and Omicron worries. The film managed to pull the Telugu audience to the theatres for a successful two-day run at the box office.

#Bangarraju is roaring high with grossing 17+ Crores at the box office on Day 1! 💥 Book your tickets now!

► https://t.co/R4fMF1m6D6

► https://t.co/KYzhRRRblB pic.twitter.com/jf0xNYXa45 — Zee Studios (@ZeeStudios_) January 15, 2022

The film unit claimed to have collected Rs 36 crore on the second day and also released a special poster related to this.

Thank you all for the thundering response for #Bangarraju songs and BGM 🙏🎉🎉🎹🎹🎹🎹🎹🥁🥁🥁🥁🥁🙌❤️❤️❤️❤️ thank you all the music lovers #bangarrajumusicalnight #BlockbusterBangarraju pic.twitter.com/PuqK6IUD2s — anuprubens (@anuprubens) January 16, 2022

Bangarraju 2 Days Total Collections

Nizam: Rs 4.47 crore

Ceeded: Rs 3.46 crore

North Andhra: Rs 2.20 crore

East: Rs 1.75 crore

West: Rs 1.38 crore

Guntur: Rs 1.78 crore

Krishna: Rs 96 lakh

Nellore: Rs 85 lakh

AP/TG Total: Rs 16.85 crore(Rs 27 crore gross)

Overseas: Rs 0.95 crore

Total WW: Rs 18.85 crore(Rs 31.2 crore gross)

Being the only big movie released for Sankranti, as well as the story set in a rural setting, Bangarraju successfully captured the Sankranti race. The movie was co-produced by Nagarjuna under Annapurna Studios Pvt. Ltd. and Zee Studios. Ramyakrishna acted opposite Nagarjuna and Krithi Shetty opposite Naga Chaitanya.

Also Read: Bangarraju First Day Collections: Nagarjuna Movie Gets Festive Opening at Box Office