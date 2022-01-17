Bangarraju Blockbuster Meet in Rajahmundry, Check Date, Venue and Time

Akkineni Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya, Kalyan Krishna, Zee Studios, Annapurna Studios Pvt Ltd Bangarraju Blockbuster Meet Tomorrow In Rajahmundry

King Akkineni Nagarjuna and Yuva Samrat Naga Chaitanya’s latest box office sensation Bangarraju has crossed 50 Cr gross mark in just 3 days. Directed by Kalyan Krishna. the movie earned 53 Cr worldwide.

Delighted with the success, the makers have announced to celebrate the Blockbuster Meet tomorrow at Margani Estates Ground, VL Puram in Rajahmundry.

Krithi Shetty and Ramya Krishna are the heroines opposite Naga Chaitanya and Nagarjuna respectively in the out and out family entertainer which is expected to make strong business with no noted film releasing in near future.