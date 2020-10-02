Bandla Ganesh announced his next movie with Pawan Kalyan as a producer. He produced Gabbar Singh with Pawan Kalyan which turned out to be the actor's biggest blockbuster and comeback hit.

The producer always said that he wants to produce a movie with Pawan Kalyan and Puri Jagannath. His fulfilled his wish separately with both the actor and the director. Now, he wants to produce a movie with them both.

Puri Jagannath came into prominence with Badri starring Pawan Kalyan and then built his own image by making movies independently as a producer-director.

The actor and director joined together for their second film, Cameraman Ganga tho Rambabu. Movie did not become a hit upon release but it became very popular among the fans, later.

Bandla Ganesh got the green signal from Pawan Kalyan. We have to wait and see, if Puri Jagannath be ready to direct Pawan Kalyan again by the end of 2022 or start of 2023. Right now, he is directing Vijay Devarakonda in a Hindi-Telugu bilingual in the production of Karan Johar.