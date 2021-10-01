Bandla Ganesh Quits From MAA Elections 2021 Contest: In a shocking twist on Friday, actor/ producer Bandla Ganesh quit the upcoming Movie Artist Association (MAA) elections race.

Even as other candidates commenced campaigning Bandla Ganesh surprised everyone and announced that he was withdrawing his nomination for the post of General Secretary in the MAA Elections

As per the suggestion of my dear ones and well-wishers, I have withdrawn my nomination for the post of MAA General Secretary post, he tweeted.

Bandla Ganesh's nomination for the post of MAA General Secretary has been filed as an Independent candidate and there are no other team members or panel when he filed the same.

Now whether he will support the Prakash Raj panel in which he was initially part is yet to be known. But in another tweet with the same message, he shared a picture of himself with Prakash Raj, Srikanth, and Bhupal and tagged Prakash Raj and Srikanth in it, with a thumbs-up emoji, indicating who the well-wishers were.

Also Read: Prakash Raj Shares Panel Members' Poster During MAA Elections Campaign