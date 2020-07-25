HYDERABAD: The fight between maverick director Ram Gopal Varma and Pawan Kalyan fans is turning ugly with each passing day. Amid controversies, Ram Gopal Varma released his film 'Power Star' at 11 am on Saturday on his own official website rgvworld.in. The film apparently is based on the life of Pawan Kalyan. In the movie, RGV named the hero as Prawan Kalyan.

Producer Bandla Ganesh who claims to be a die-hard fan of Pawan Kalyan had liked RGV's tweet on 'Power Star' film. This led to a fresh controversy as Pawan Kalyan's fans were fuming over Bandla Ganesh's act and it came as a shock to fans of the actor-turned-politician.

One of Pawan Kalyan's fans had asked Bandla Ganesh about liking the tweet put up by the RGV. In reply to him, he claimed that it was an act of mistake and he knows what he is and also apologized for the act saying that he is very sorry for his mistake.

Promise this is by mistake I never do like this What I am I know very sorry for my mistake https://t.co/lGvB63k4Ew — BANDLA GANESH. (@ganeshbandla) July 24, 2020

Ahead of the release of the flick 'Power Star', Pawan Kalyan fans have attacked RGV's office on Friday.

The film looks like it is based on Pawan Kalyan's life after his defeat in the 2019 election. In the four-minute trailer, it shows his journey as he gets defeated in the elections, including failing to win a single seat out of his two contested areas in Andhra Pradesh 2019 assembly elections.

RGV said that he has been facing many threats and abuses from fans of Pawan Kalyan ever since he announced the movie, Power Star.