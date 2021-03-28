Balika Vadhu Actress and Uyyala Jampala Girl Avika Gor Married To Aadil Khan: Check Wedding Pictures

Mar 28, 2021, 08:58 IST
Popular Television Actress Avika Gor posted a picture on her Instagram saying that she had married Aadil Khan. But there's a hitch. The event was for her upcoming movie promotions. Both Avika and Aadil have teased their fans with a couple of stills from the song where the two are seen taking wedding vows in a church. 

At first glimpse, her fans thought Avika got married and began congratulating her in the comment section. However, people soon realized that it was a still from her upcoming song and sent their best wishes.

Avika became a household name after her stint on the famous show Balika Vadhu. She also acted in the Telugu flick Uyyala Jampala with Raj Tarun playing the lead opposite her.

