Popular Television Actress Avika Gor posted a picture on her Instagram saying that she had married Aadil Khan. But there's a hitch. The event was for her upcoming movie promotions. Both Avika and Aadil have teased their fans with a couple of stills from the song where the two are seen taking wedding vows in a church.

At first glimpse, her fans thought Avika got married and began congratulating her in the comment section. However, people soon realized that it was a still from her upcoming song and sent their best wishes.

Have a look...

Avika became a household name after her stint on the famous show Balika Vadhu. She also acted in the Telugu flick Uyyala Jampala with Raj Tarun playing the lead opposite her.