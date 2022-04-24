There can be any number of blockbuster combinations in Tollywood. But the Boyapati- Balayya combo has no parallels. The talented pair has given us hit films like Sinha, Legend, Akhanda and these movies have proved to be milestones in the history of Telugu cinema.

The Telugu audience is eagerly waiting for another hit from the renowned actor-director duo. A little birdie tells us Boyapati Srinu is currently working on some new project. When people heard Balayya was teaming up with Boyapati for some project, they started speculating that it must be a sequel for Akhanda-2 project.

Recently, Boyapati revealed on a reality show that the sequel to Akhanda is in the works. Later, Balayya hinted that he had signed for one more film with Boyapati. It is expected to be a political drama.

Currently, Balayya is shooting for Gopichand Malineni and he will also be seenin Anil Ravipudi’s next project. Once the shooting for these two films is wrapped up, Balayya and Boyapati duo would start shooting for their upcoming movie.