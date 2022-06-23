Balakrishna's Unstoppable Season 2 Guest List

Telugu viewers enjoyed Nandamuri Balakrishna's first-ever talk show, Unstoppable Season 1, which premiered on Aha. Unstoppable with NBK season 1 had the highest viewership and Balakrishna's hosting style stunned the crowd. Balakrishna has a large fan base, and with "Unstoppable with NBK, his popularity only soar.

Speaking of Unstoppable With NBK 2, Aha has officially stated that season 2 of Unstoppable With NBK will return shortly. Aha unveiled a short teaser in which Indian Idol Telugu host Sreerama Charandra asks Balakrishna to inform his fans as to when the next season would begin. Balakrishna responds by saying, "We're here to make memories, and Unstoppable is one of them. So, yeah, we are returning."

The guests that entertained the viewers in Unstoppable With NBK Season 1 were Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun, Mohan Babu, Ravi Teja, Nani, and Rana Daggubati. According to reports, Jr. NTR, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, Samantha, Jayapradha, Meena, and Aamani would have a chat with Balakrishna on the show. The first episode of Unstoppable With NBK Season 2 is set to premiere on August 15. Unstoppable With NBK is one of IMDb's highest-rated talk shows.